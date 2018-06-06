Ryerson athletics director Dr. Ivan Joseph steps down

By Sports Staff

Dr. Ivan Joseph has stepped down as the Director of Athletics at Ryerson University, according to a report made by the institution.

Joseph will be moving on from the school to take on a new role, accepting the Vice Provost of Student Affairs position at Dalhousie University in Halifax, N.S.

.@ryersonrams and @RyersonU Thank you so very much for the opportunity to be a part of creating exceptional student experiences. What a ride this past decade has been. It's time to move on to a different challenge. #Ramily will forever be in my heart. Once a Ram…Always a Ram — Dr. Ivan Joseph (@DrIvanJoseph) June 6, 2018

During his 10-year tenure at Ryerson, Joseph made a series of moves to enhance the athletics department, including the eventual acquisition of Maple Leaf Gardens. Obtaining the new facility resulted in over 150,000 square feet of athletic and recreational space for students and athletes, and is credited for helping the school become one of the better athletic programs in Canada.

The former athletics director is expected to begin in his new position at Dalhousie on August 1, 2018.

“While I’m excited for this new opportunity at Dal, I will miss the students and the university that I have grown to love,” said Joseph in a press release. “I want to thank the many students, staff and alumni, as well as the entire Ryerson University community, for all of the opportunities that they have allowed me to be apart of, and for helping launch this next step in my career.”