Rams fall short against Brock in their first two games of regular season

By Peter Ash

The Ryerson Rams women’s fastpitch team fell short in both games of their home-opening doubleheader against the Brock Badgers on Saturday.

“We’re a playoff team from last year, so we’re a confident bunch,” said Rams assistant head coach Dan Berlin. “Every year you have to keep proving yourself, so tomorrow, we’ll just get another opportunity to come together and ultimately regroup.”

Their first game ended in a 6-2 victory for the Badgers, headlined by outfielder Laine Padovan hitting a three-run inside-the-park home run that ultimately put the game out of reach. Brock pitcher Lena McDonald was also instrumental in the game, figuring out ways to get out of tricky situations while allowing her defence to make plays for her.

Despite the result, first-year business management student Zoe Delorme had a solid first start, keeping the game under check for the majority of the game. Rams shortstop/outfielder Emma Carr would also hit an inside-the-park home run in the game, finishing 1-3 with an RBI in the game.

In Game 2, it seemed like the Rams were going to be able to figure out the Badgers. With two on and no outs, the Rams would quickly get on the board, as catcher/third baseman Olivia Stelmachowicz smashed an RBI double. Alicia Callaghan followed up with an RBI single of her own, to give the Rams a 2-0 lead after the top of the first.

Unfortunately, that lead wouldn’t last long, as Brock’s stingy defence kept Ryerson from scoring throughout the rest of the frame. The Badgers’ bats would also get hot, with the team scoring five runs immediately after giving up two. The game truly changed for the Rams in the bottom of the fifth inning. when Brock scored seven of their 12 runs, highlighted by an inside-the-park grand slam by catcher Paige Sharp. Ryerson would eventually lose by a score of 12-2.

“The best part, although it is a short season, is that we get a chance to get back out there tomorrow against McMaster,” said Berlin. “I always say that the best ball players are the ones with the shortest memories, so we have an opportunity to come back, regroup and win a couple of games tomorrow.”

Ryerson’s ability to play hard and stay positive is noticeable, and it’s something that they pride themselves on.

“I think for the team, it was a good first go,” said Carr. “We really saw what we’re capable of and what we need to improve on. We’re definitely starting to gel a little bit more as a team, so we’ll transfer that into tomorrow.”

UP NEXT: The Rams will take on the McMaster Marauders in another doubleheader on Sunday Sept. 9 at Hendon Park. First-pitch for the first game is scheduled at 11:00 a.m., with the second scheduled for 1:00 p.m.