The Ear-opener ep 13: Gould Street’s Navigation Nightmare

Reading Time: 1 minute

Navigating Ryerson’s campus can be a tricky situation. And this week, it just got worse with sudden construction plans for Gould Street, closing off the public pedestrian street central to Ryerson’s campus.

Since last week, large fences blocked off the street and have created detour routes between most buildings, meaning getting from Point A to point B on campus is going to require more time.

This week on The Ear-opener, we speak with Maggie Macintosh, news editor for The Eyeopener who wrote this week’s story about the changes being made to Gould Street and how they will affect students and staff with disabilities this semester.

Izabella then goes out to campus to get students’ perspectives on going to school on a construction site.

Originally broadcast on CJRU 1280 AM in Toronto. Produced by Izabella Balcerzak.