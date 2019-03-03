INTRO runway and art show highlights fashion students’ work

Reading Time: 3 minutes

By M. Émeraude Domingos-Mbuku

Undergraduate students from Ryerson University’s fashion design and fashion communication programs showcased their work with inclusivity in mind, for the fourth INTRO exhibition and runway show on Friday night.

INTRO, which took place at Mindset Brain Gym this year, has been showcasing the works of undergraduate fashion students since 2015.

Art director Danica Hooper said the goal of this year’s show was to, “create an event celebrating the works of the School of Fashion and to acknowledge all the hard work we’ve done leading up to our final year.” Hooper said her personal goal was to not only create a fashion event, but an art event transforming the gym into a floral catwalk.

Sponsored by Run The World, a Toronto-based fashion company that supports fashion focused endeavours, the student-run exhibition and runway event made a point to show the growing demand for clothing for different body types. The show featured models and designers of various racial backgrounds and sizes.

“You have to be inclusive to be diverse,” Hooper said. “Not only was INTRO an event that involved Ryerson students, we had students from Seneca, Humber, York and George Brown College who wanted to be part of INTRO.”

The show included daywear and evening wear, two garments that had been deemed a “torturous rite of passage” while others were viewed as a, “defining moment” in their designing identity by first year fashion students.

Whether the garments swished or flowed as the models walked, it was clear the next generation of Canadian designers will be focused on making clothes that are more accessible and representative.



