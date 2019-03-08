Preview: Rams looking to finish strong versus Regina

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Raine Hernandez

March 8 marked day two at the U SPORTS Women’s Final 8, and the Ryerson Rams women’s basketball team are looking to finish their season on a good note.

On March 7, the Rams were ousted in the quarter-finals, following their 73-51 loss to the Laval Rouge et Or, the top ranked team in the tournament and all of Canada.



Although they are no longer in contention to win the national title, the Rams aren’t out of the tournament, as they will still have an opportunity to win in the consolation bracket.



Tonight, the Rams will have yet another tough opponent, as they will be squaring off against the University of Regina Cougars. Regina is coming a heartbreaking loss last night, losing to the Ottawa Gee-Gees 65-63 in an absolute thriller.



Ryerson will have their hands full on both sides of the court, as they’ll have the tough task of defending one of the top scorers in the country in Kyanna Giles.



On the offensive side of the ball, Ryerson will have to deal with one of the top shot blockers in the nation in Christina McCusker, who had 42 blocks in the regular season (3rd in the nation) and a U SPORTS-leading 17 in the playoffs.

This could also be the last game for seniors Cara Tiemens, Katherine Follis and Sofia Paska, so look for the Rams to get off to a quick start.

“We just want to make sure that we finish off the weekend strong and make sure that we’re playing for the seniors,” Rams guard Bin-Edward said after Ryerson’s opening contest.

If the Rams are able to get past Regina, they will face the winner of either Concordia or Acadia in the other consolation semi-final game. The consolation championship game will determine who will finish fifth in the tournament.



Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. at the Mattamy Athletic Centre