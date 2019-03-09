Rams fall to Dinos in national semis, will play for bronze

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Bryan Meler

The Ryerson Rams lost a nail-biter, falling 67-65 to the Calgary Dinos in the semifinal of the U SPORTS Final 8 tournament on March 9.



It’s the same result the Rams suffered to the Dinos last year, when they fell in the gold medal match. The loss this year means the Rams won’t have a chance to play for their first W.P. McGee Trophy in program history.



After securing silver the past two years, the Rams will now play for bronze against the loser of the Dalhousie Tigers and Carleton Ravens matchup, which is set for 5 p.m. EST/6 p.m. AST.

More to come.

