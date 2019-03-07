Rams’ Mukama named U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Bryan Meler

Ryerson Rams’ Jean-Victor Mukama was named a U SPORTS second team all-Canadian on March 7 in Halifax at the annual Awards Gala.

The fifth-year guard has led the Rams to the U SPORTS Final 8, which will start on Friday for Ryerson with a matchup against the Concordia Stingers. Mukama averaged team-highs this year with 18.4 points and 7.4 rebounds a game, while shooting a career-best 38.1 per cent from 3-point distance.

Congratulations @JvMukama on Second Team All Canadian. Thank you for your loyalty and sharing your passion and dedication on and off the court. For the culture! Proud! 🙌#BCMNG pic.twitter.com/W6L36u8DfS — Ryerson MBB (@RyersonRamsMBB) March 8, 2019

Mukama’s 18.4 points was the seventh highest mark among players in Ontario University Athletics (OUA). The six-foot-nine guard also put up at least 20 points on 11 different occasions this season for the Rams. In February, Mukama was named a first-team OUA all-star.

The Hamilton-native has been clutch for Ryerson all year, leading them to a 21-2 conference record and a second place finish in the OUA playoffs. He’ll be looking to lead them to national gold, a program first, in what will be his last year with the Rams.

Mukama joined Ryerson in 2013-14, and a took a year off in 2015-16 because of academic ineligibility. This year, he was one of three Ryerson co-captains.

