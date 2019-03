Reading Time: 1 minute

As the Ryerson Rams’ leading scorer this year with 18.4 points a game, Jean-Victor Mukama has certified himself as a walking bucket. At six-foot-eight, he’s able to play the shooting guard position for the men’s basketball team because of his handle, using it to bait defenders into allowing him to score at will.

Mukama took some time in Halifax at the U SPORTS Final 8 to show Bryan Meler of The Eyeopener his three most lethal go-to moves.