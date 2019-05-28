BREAKING: Roy Rana reportedly hired to Sacramento Kings coaching staff

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Chris Sanders

Ryerson Rams men’s basketball head coach Roy Rana has reportedly accepted an assistant coach position with the Sacramento Kings, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.



According to the staff writer’s report, Rana is joining newly hired Kings head coach Luke Walton as part of Sacramento’s off-season staff overhaul, alongside assistants Bob Beyer, Jesse Mermuys and assistant player development coach Bobby Jackson.



In his nine years at Ryerson, Rana has boasted a 137-55 record while leading the Rams to five consecutive U SPORTS Final 8 tournament appearances and earning five medals in that span.



While turning the men’s team into a perennial U SPORTS contender, Rana has extensively coached with the Canadian national team, most notably leading Canada’s U19 squad to a gold medal in 2017.



He also coached the senior men’s national team during the FIBA 2019 World Cup qualifiers.



This hiring makes Rana the fourth active Canadian NBA coach alongside Nathan Mitchell, Scott Morrison and Jay Triano.



More to come.