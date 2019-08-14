Ryerson hires Louise Cowin as new athletics director

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Libaan Osman



According to a statement from Ryerson’s vice-provost students, Jen McMillen, Louise Cowin has been appointed to be executive director of Athletics and Recreation.

Cowin is expected to be in charge of overseeing 11 varsity teams, 250 student athletes and 18 clubs at Ryerson. Since October 2011, Cowin has acted as vice-president of students (VPS) at the University of British Columbia (UBC).



Ryerson has been searching for a new athletics director since Ivan Joseph stepped down in June 2018, accepting a new role at Dalhousie University as vice-provost of student affairs.



After Joseph’s departure, Jeffrey Giles served as interim athletics director for the 2018-19 season.



During Cowin’s time as VPS at UBC, she served two years as acting director of the Athletics and Recreation Department. Cowin holds a PhD in educational studies from McGill University and has a Masters of Science degree in physical education from Dalhousie.