Ryerson’s up-and-coming student designers

Profiles by Alex Ramsay

Roy Luo — @ROYLUOART

The most exciting aspect of designing fashion to Roy Luo is being able to curate every aspect of the process and give it his own touch. “I often am so holistic in the process of my designs.” Every element of a garment, down to labels and textile prints, is often manipulated or treated. The third-year fashion design student’s work straddles the line between typical fashion and wearable art. Queerness, memory, childhood nostalgia and identity factor heavily into his pieces. Recently, his piece “The Pierrot Suit” explored clowning and performance in relation to, and as an extension of, queerness. “I always like to do something that’s queer or quirky in a way…That’s where I’ve found my voice.”

Olivier Élie — @DOSSIER.STUDIO

Olivier Élie’s interest in fashion came after his first heartbreak as a teenager. Binging Suits in the midst of his post-breakup depression, he was inspired to start dressing better. “I started taking better care of myself aesthetically and realized how much that made me feel better and brought me confidence.” Today, Élie and two of his best friends manage clothing brand Dossier, an amalgamation of their divergent tastes in fashion. The three contribute different interests: Élie in understated designs of Scandinavian fashion, Noel Goertz in high-end vintage fashion from Japan and Italy and Ryan Davis in subtle designs of underground styles. “My favourite thing to create on is my emotions,” Élie says.

Amanda Perlin @DVORADESIGNS

Amanda Perlin has been drawn to visual arts since a young age, going so far as to try and communicate with her mother through drawings before she could speak. “My hand always gravitated toward a pencil.” Illustration was a casual pastime for Perlin, but she later realized she “[needs] art in [her] life.” Personal designs she uses in her brand combine functional and traditionally feminine fashion, adding things like extra pockets while still maintaining their aesthetic appeal. “I want to play on what it means to be feminine and how clothes can be interpreted as feminine. I’m always going to be that person saying that womenswear is not as functional as menswear.”