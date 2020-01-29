Rams struggle early, fall to Marauders in OT

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Xavier Eeswaran

Marin Scotten was superb on both sides of the floor, but it wasn’t enough.

The Ryerson Rams women’s basketball team struggled in the first half and paid the price, losing 81-77 in overtime to the McMaster Marauders at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC) on Jan. 29

Scotten led the team in the loss with 19 points on 50 per cent shooting to go along with 12 rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

“Marin is playing at a really high level,” said Rams head coach Carly Clarke. “She made some plays defensively, competes hard all the time and is willing to take big shots.”

Scotten’s performance, however, was overshadowed by the team’s slow start to the game.

Down 37-31 at halftime, the Rams could not get it going due to sloppy mistakes, turning over the ball 17 times in the first half alone.

“We dug ourselves a hole,” said Scotten. “We took them for granted and we didn’t come out ready.”

Scotten was recently named the OUA player of the week two days ago. She’s averaging 16.2 points and 7.1 rebounds on the season.

The team came out into the second half looking like the same team that beat the Marauders by 38 earlier this month.

Ryerson outscored McMaster 27-16 in the third quarter. They would take the lead halfway through the third and would enter the fourth quarter up five.

With just over two minutes left, Rams forward Rachel Farwell made a three to put the Rams up eight. It was their biggest lead of the game.

Farwell was lights out from the three-point line, making 12 out of her 17 points from beyond the arc.

“Rachel’s been playing really well,” said Scotten. “If we find her and she’s open I have 100 per cent confidence she’s gonna hit that shot.”

Rams point guard Hayley Robertson had a double-double on the night with 10 points and 10 assists. Robertson struggled from the field shooting 2-15 and 0-6 from long distance.

But it came down to crucial turnovers late for Ryerson, as McMaster also made big shots late to send the game to overtime.

“I thought we executed poorly, I’d like to see us slow down a little bit.” said coach Clarke.

Down 78-77 with 19 seconds remaining in overtime, the Rams had a chance to take the lead with Bronwyn Williams at the free throw line.

Williams would miss both free throws, as McMaster hit theirs and locked up defensively, picking up their third straight win.

On the night, Ryerson shot 47.8 per cent from the charity stripe on 23 attempts.

Ryerson now sits second in the Ontario University Athletics Central division with a 13-4 record.

UP NEXT: The Rams will welcome the Brock Badgers to the MAC on Feb. 1. Brock is first in the OUA Central Division with a 14-3 record. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.