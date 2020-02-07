Rams suffer overtime loss against Voyageurs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Justin Walters

The Ryerson Rams women’s hockey team lost a physical game 3-2 on Feb. 7 versus the Laurentian Voyageurs at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

Voyageurs forward Morgan McCann scored her second of the game over Rams goalie Rachel Seeley’s glove hand in overtime period, which give Laurentian their second straight win.

As disappointing as this loss was, Rams coach Lisa Haley was satisfied with the point gained in overtime.

“One point right now is still big, it keeps us in control of our own destiny,” said Haley.

Ryerson currently holds the eighth and final playoff spot in Ontario University Athletics. The point gives them a slight one-point edge over the Western Mustangs with three games remaining on the season.

The Rams and Voyageurs played a very physical first period which resulted in four total penalties in the first 10 minutes of the game. Penalty kills for both teams stepped up big and kept the game scoreless.

In the second period, the game started to open up a bit with more high scoring chances by both teams, but the goalies stood tall.

It wasn’t until Ryerson defenceman Mariah Hinds took a shot from the point that found a way past Voyageurs goaltender Shanna Dolighan to give the Rams the first goal of the game 10:33 into the second.

However, just over eight minutes later, Morgan McCann was left all alone in front of the Rams net and made no mistake with a great snapshot to tie the game at 1-1 heading into the final period.

A period full of great back and forth action was what transpired in the third. Voyageurs forward Megan Arnott found the loose puck in front of the Rams net and put home an all-important go-ahead goal.

But the Rams wouldn’t go down without a fight.

Exactly two minutes and 24 seconds later the Rams went on the pressure. With a four-on-four game, a sniper from Lauren Nicholson ripped home a one-timer over the right pad of Dolighan to tie the game 2-2.

“I was just trying to get the puck towards the net,” said Nicholson. “Olivia [Giardetti] had a great screen in front.”

The final four minutes and 10 seconds of the game solved nothing, as the game went to overtime.

Despite the Rams outshooting the Voyageurs 39-24 through three periods, it was the away team that got the goal in overtime to take this game 3-2.

The Rams will look to regroup quickly as they are back in action tomorrow night for a home game against the Nipissing Lakers.

The game is a bit of a celebration for the team as it will be senior night, but Lisa Haley knows valuable points will be on the line. Some of the team’s senior players include defender Laura Ball and captain Kryshanda Green.

“I think every one of us, including our seniors, will tell the result of the game matters just as much as the celebration,” said Haley.

UP NEXT: The Rams will host Lakers on Feb. 8 at the MAC for their final home game of the season. Puck drops at 7:15 p.m.