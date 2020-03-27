BREAKING: Rye postpones spring convocation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Madi Wong

Ryerson is postponing all spring convocation ceremonies until fall 2020, according to a statement from president Mohamed Lachemi.

Lachemi stated the university understands that convocation is a “rite of passage” for graduates and means a lot to families and friends but are prioritizing the health and safety of the Ryerson community.

“This was not a decision that we made lightly, but now is not the time for large public gatherings, nor is it the time to ignore social distancing protocols,” he stated.

Though the university cannot hold any events in the spring, Lachemi added that Ryerson is seeking “virtual or alternative celebration” options for Junes.

“Once plans for the fall convocation ceremonies are finalized in the coming months, the university will reach out to invite spring graduates to participate in fall ceremonies.”

More to come.