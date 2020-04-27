BREAKING: Ryerson hires David DeAverio as head coach

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Libaan Osman

The Ryerson Rams men’s basketball team has hired David DeAverio as their new head coach under a three-year contract, sources have told The Eyeopener.

First reported by Elias Sbiet of North Pole Hoops, DeAveiro was the head coach of McGill University for the past 10 seasons. He led McGill to five Quebec championships in a span of six seasons from 2013-18.

Before his time at McGill, DeAveiro spent nine seasons as head coach for the University of Ottawa. He has also coached numerous Canadian national teams, spending his summers helping develop Canada’s cadet program.

Borko Popic, the Rams’ now-former coach, only led the team for one season. Despite dealing with injuries to the roster this year, he led Ryerson to a 16-6 record. Popic took over after Roy Rana departed to become an assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings.

In March, Ryerson put up a job posting for a managerial position as the operations and head coach.

Sources said that Popic was reinterviewed for the position along with DeAverio and Matt Skinn, the head coach of Cape Breton but DeAverio was successful in the end.

More to come.