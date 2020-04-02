Choose your own adventure: Deliver a message to Ryerson president Mohamed Lachemi

Reading Time: < 1 minute

As a member of this cursed, wretched world, you’ve been tasked with delivering a top-secret message to Ryerson president Mohamed Lachemi. Choose wisely.

Adventure by Andrea Josic, Nathaniel Crouch and Zachary Roman

The fate of Ryerson has fallen into your hands. You have been given a confidential letter that you must bring to Ryerson president Mohamed Lachemi, who could be anywhere on campus. The contents of the letter are unknown—for now—but it’s imperative this mission is completed.

Ryerson campus can be your best friend or your worst enemy, as it’s filled with tricks, turns and dangerous outcomes­—even death. Each step of your journey presents you with multiple options to choose from and move forward. Should you choose to accept this mission, it’s up to you to pick the best path and ensure the message is delivered safely. Good luck.

So, where to first?

Head to TRSM

Go up the SLC

Walk down Gould Street through construction