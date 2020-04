Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Catherine Abes

Ryerson is absolutely iconic. Every day that you step onto campus is a thrilling experience—you never know what to expect. Skater boys demanding the Gould Street foot traffic to move out of the way, business students working away on some life-changing pitches, rats scurrying about chaotically, startling anybody within a one-metre radius. Have you ever wondered which Ryerson icon you are? Take the quiz to find out!