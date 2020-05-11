Eyeopener in-house award winners 2019-2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Congratulations to our Eyeopener in-house award winners!

Best News Story

Selected by Josh Visser, Editorial Director, VICE Canada

Equity groups and coalitions not consulted about new security, by Valerie Dittrich and Kiernan Green

Best Cover

Selected by Brian Morgan, Art Director, Maisonneuve

Jan 15, 2020: I Am Iran(Canada)ian by Pernia Jamshed

Best Sports Story

Selected by Erin Valois, National Director, Digital Editorial Operations, Postmedia

Victory at all costs: What happens when your parents are little too passionate about your sport by Alexandra Holyk

Best Feature

Selected by Luc Rinaldi, Editor, Pivot Magazine

Sex work is real work for Ryerson students by Andrea Josić

Best Arts & Culture Story

Selected by Al Donato, Associate Editor and Podcast Producer, Huffington Post

Queerness, fashion and safety: When LGBTQ2IA+ aesthetics popularized but left its community members behind by Nabeeha Baig

Best Fun & Satire Story

Selected by Emma Overton, TV Writer for The Beaverton, This Hour Has 22 Minutes

Ryerson boy on Tinder wants you to know he’s a feminist by Uhanthaen Ravilojan

Best Communities Story

Selected by Erica Lenti, Senior Editor, Xtra

From exams to cross-examinations: What it’s like to be a survivor and a student by Anonymous

Best Biz & Tech Story

Selected by Kat Eschner, Contributing Editor, Popular Science

Can universities become leaders in sustainability? by Giulia Fiaoni and Dhriti Gupta

Best Video

Selected by Shauna Rempel, National Managing Editor, Social Media and Distribution, Global News

RU smarter than a fifth-grader? produced by Libaan Osman, edited by Connor Thomas