Eyeopener in-house award winners 2019-2020

Congratulations to our Eyeopener in-house award winners!
Best News Story
Selected by Josh Visser, Editorial Director, VICE Canada
Equity groups and coalitions not consulted about new security, by Valerie Dittrich and Kiernan Green
Best Cover
Selected by Brian Morgan, Art Director, Maisonneuve
Jan 15, 2020: I Am Iran(Canada)ian by Pernia Jamshed
Best Sports Story
Selected by Erin Valois, National Director, Digital Editorial Operations, Postmedia
Victory at all costs: What happens when your parents are little too passionate about your sport by Alexandra Holyk
Best Feature
Selected by Luc Rinaldi, Editor, Pivot Magazine
Sex work is real work for Ryerson students by Andrea Josić
Best Arts & Culture Story
Selected by Al Donato, Associate Editor and Podcast Producer, Huffington Post
Queerness, fashion and safety: When LGBTQ2IA+ aesthetics popularized but left its community members behind by Nabeeha Baig
Best Fun & Satire Story
Selected by Emma Overton, TV Writer for The Beaverton, This Hour Has 22 Minutes
Ryerson boy on Tinder wants you to know he’s a feminist by Uhanthaen Ravilojan
Best Communities Story
Selected by Erica Lenti, Senior Editor, Xtra
From exams to cross-examinations: What it’s like to be a survivor and a student by Anonymous
Best Biz & Tech Story
Selected by Kat Eschner, Contributing Editor, Popular Science
Can universities become leaders in sustainability? by Giulia Fiaoni and Dhriti Gupta
Best Video
Selected by Shauna Rempel, National Managing Editor, Social Media and Distribution, Global News
RU smarter than a fifth-grader? produced by Libaan Osman, edited by Connor Thomas