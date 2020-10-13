BREAKING: Ryerson reports first case of COVID-19 in ILLC

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Alexandra Holyk

A student living in Ryerson’s International Living & Learning Centre (ILLC) residence has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email from the associate director of Residence Life and Education obtained by The Eyeopener.

The email, which was addressed to ILLC residents, stated the individual was in Pitman Hall from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 for a game of Psych!—a trivia app—organized by Ryerson residence staff. The university was notified of the positive case on Oct. 10.

The university’s environmental health and safety team conducted an assessment of the possible exposure risk, stating, “the individual is not deemed to have been a risk to other community members.”

Ryerson Residence Life and Education wrote they “are not recommending any further action be taken by [ILLC residents] at this time as the risk to [ILLC residents] is very low.”

The email also states that Toronto Public Health “has not contacted the university to identify any risk to members of our community associated with this case.”

Ryerson will continue updating residents with information should it become available.

This is the first reported case of COVID-19 at Ryerson. Other universities, including Wilfrid Laurier University and Western University, also reported COVID-19 cases in residence in recent weeks.

In a previous interview with The Eye, Ryerson president Mohamed Lachemi discussed the university’s protocol in the event of an outbreak.

“Our protocol…provides guidance to the university administration on a variety of considerations including supporting community members…cleaning and disinfection measures and possible building closures,” said Lachemi.

“Overall the university continues to monitor the situation in Toronto and it bases its decisions on the closures of buildings or the discontinuation of campus activities being accessed on a daily basis.”

Lachemi also mentioned that students who feel sick should contact the Housing and Residence Life hotline at 1-888-960-1191.