Here’s what’s open (and what’s not) at Rye during lockdown

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Alexandra Holyk

Ryerson is moving fully online once again following the provincial government’s announcement of a lockdown in Toronto and Peel region starting Monday.

In a statement on Ryerson Today, university president Mohamed Lachemi said the changes to the current COVID-19 campus model are “limited.”

Any in-person classes that can be delivered virtually will be moved online. However, students taking courses that require in-person learning, such as clinical instruction and scholarly research, are asked to get in contact with their instructors for information pertaining to their specific course.

Students, staff and faculty are not permitted to come to campus unless it is absolutely necessary, with the exception of essential workers.

Ryerson is also mandating additional personal protective equipment—aside from wearing a face mask, individuals who provide indoor services on campus and are required to interact with people not wearing a face mask must also wear a face shield or eye covering, according to the statement.

“I know that the return to this level of restrictions is difficult for many of us,” Lachemi said in the statement. “But we all must do what we need to control the further spread of COVID-19 in our city and province.”

Here’s how other services at Rye are impacted by the lockdown.

Study spaces

Study spaces including the Sheldon & Tracy Levy Student Learning Centre (SLC), library and inside the Daphne Cockwell Complex (DCC) are closed.

Students impacted by the fire at the Neill-Wycik Co-operative College were using the SLC for its wifi and study spaces, however, it is not yet known if students will still be able to use its facilities. According to the statement, spaces will still be available to students upon request—only for essential reasons.

Athletics

The Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC) has closed its doors again as of Sunday after recently re-opening for a week on Nov. 14. Online classes and programs are still running.

The Recreation and Athletic Centre (RAC) remains closed.

Residence and dining halls

Student residence buildings will stay open until Dec. 18, according to an emailed statement from Lachemi to The Eyeopener.

From Dec. 18 to Jan. 10, residence buildings are closed due to the mid-year break. However, Lachemi said students who apply to stay in residence during the break will be housed in the International Living and Learning Centre (ILLC).

According to the statement on Ryerson Today, the Pitman Dining Hall will also remain open seven days a week for take-out for meal plan holders.

Ryerson Medical Centre

The medical centre will continue to operate for a limited number of in-person appointments. Online and virtual care appointments will also be available via telephone or video conferencing.