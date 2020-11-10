Upcoming Positive Space events for Trans Awareness Month

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Kiernan Green

Volunteers with Positive Space at Ryerson created eight events for Trans Awareness Month for members and allies of the transgender community to celebrate their vibrancy and resilience. Following their virtual kick-off and two other events last week, here’s the rundown on the remaining events this month:

Trans Pandemics: COVID-19, HIV Activism, and Defunding Police with Professor Marty Fink

Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m.

Marty Fink, a professional communications professor with a focus on queer and trans studies, is going live to review the activism of trans women during the HIV/AIDS pandemic and the lessons it can provide for the response to COVID-19. They’ll also connect historical activism for HIV to the ongoing activism for Black Lives Matter during the pandemic.

Trans Day of Remembrance

Friday, Nov. 20 at 12 p.m.

Positive Space is hosting an online space for folks to reflect on the Trans Day of Remembrance. Originally the culminating day of Transgender Awareness Week, Trans Remembrance Day is meant to honour trans-identifying people who have been hurt, killed or otherwise victimized in attacks against the trans community by individuals and systems of oppression.

“Disclosure” Film Screening and Conversation with Sam Feder

Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 12 p.m.

Join Sam Feder for a viewing and discussion of their Sundance and Hot Docs award-winning documentary, Disclosure. “Disclosure is an unprecedented, eye-opening look at transgender depictions in film and television, revealing how Hollywood simultaneously reflects and manufactures our deepest anxieties about gender. Leading trans thinkers and creatives, including Laverne Cox, Lilly Wachowski, Yance Ford, Mj Rodriguez, Jamie Clayton and Chaz Bono, share their reactions and resistance to some of Hollywood’s most beloved moments,” the movie’s website reads.

Panel discussion: Trans and non-binary inclusion in the workplace

Thursday, Nov. 26 at 12 p.m.

Join panelists to discuss the personal and systemic barriers faced by the trans community to full engagement in the workplace. Learn how to support and take action for the rights of your trans peers at Ryerson.

Positive Space Reading and Conversation: “Small Beauty” by Jiaqing Wilson-Yang

Friday, Nov. 27 at 12 p.m.

Jiaqing Wilson-Yang, a sexual violence specialist at Consent Comes First and an advocate against gender-based violence, will share a reading from her book, Small Beauty. The winner of the 29th Annual Lambda Literary Award for Transgender Fiction tells the story of Mei, “a mixed-race trans woman managing the death of her cousin, the ways she contorts to navigate racism and transphobia, and her desire for community.”

Students, faculty and staff can view all events and register online.