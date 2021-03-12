Poem: To be Black and alive

By Chelsi Campbell
To be Black and alive.
To be Black and alive is to thrive
In everything we do
We strive to be the greatest.
Our skin is like honey
No money could compare
To our richness
We wear our crowns with pride.
Our Braids are more than enough
They exude elegance like our afro puffs
Our hair is a form of expression,
Read up on it and you might learn a lesson.
We were built tough.
With the rhythm of beating drums
Of our ancestors,
Power runs lyrically through our blood.
My people were called Maroons.
Mightier than the tide-pulling forces of the moon
They resiliently pursued their escape.
Courageous and daring, I carry all of their traits.
Black people should be
Unapologetically loud,
Proud to state how we feel,
Because the experiences we face are so unreal.
Waiting to be ignited our emotions are like an inkling flame.
Growing with each breath, they get stronger when you say our names.
Through all the battles we wear our gear,
Screaming to the world that we are here.
We are revolutionary.
Waiting for change to happen
Was never an option
Our minds are our weaponry.
I will forever say Black Power,
Our leaders have taught us well
And just like Nina Simone,
I’ll captivate you with my spell.
And now that this poem
Has reached its end, I wish you well.
Being Black has given me confidence,
Can you tell?
Chelsi Campbell is a first-year media production student who was born in the East side of Toronto Canada, where she grew up in a diverse community that has helped shape the way she views the world. From a young age, she has always wanted to create change and be heard. Chelsi uses spoken word, dance and acting to express herself through the arts. She has performed and emceed at Black History Month events, STOMP urban dance showcase and art shows. Empowered by social injustices and racial inequality, Chelsi uses her voice to create change.