BREAKING: External contractors working on campus test positive for COVID-19

By Charlize Alcaraz

Two external contractors that worked at Ryerson’s residence buildings have tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the workers that tested positive for COVID-19 last visited campus on March 25 and worked at Pitman Hall, the Daphne Cockwell Complex (DCC) and the International Living and Learning Centre (ILLC), according to an email to DCC and ILLC residents from Housing and Residence Life obtained by The Eyeopener. Another external contract employee—who was working in Pitman Hall on March 22—also tested positive.

“Toronto Public Health also conducted an investigation and designated this as a suspected outbreak among the external contractors who work on campus,” the email reads. “Toronto Public Health has not advised the university of any additional risk to [community members] associated with these cases.”

Safety protocols were put in place for external contractors, Ryerson students and staff, according to the email.

Additional cleaning and disinfection were completed in the areas where the external worker who tested positive on March 25 was last known to be located. ILLC facilities and common spaces are also cleaned and disinfected daily.

This is the second case of COVID-19 confirmed by The Eye, with the first involving a student living in ILLC. The university was notified of this case on Oct. 10.

Ryerson has not publicly reported all of the positive cases of COVID-19 within the campus to protect the privacy and identities of those who have tested positive.

Although the risk is low, the university advises students living in residence buildings to self-monitor for symptoms, follow public health guidelines and the university’s infection prevention and control practices. If a student, staff or faculty member develops symptoms, they are advised to complete the COVID-19 declaration form.