Rams fight to senior night draw with Marauders

By Chris Sanders

The Ram’s women’s soccer team settled for a scoreless draw against the McMaster Marauders on senior night at Downsview Park on Oct. 28.

Needing a win to tie the visiting Marauders for second in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) Central Division, the Rams came up just short of three points.

“I think everybody on the field and off the field, both on the bench and our supporters, showed commitment, dedication [and] gave 150 per cent for 90-plus minutes of the game,” said graduating senior and Rams goalkeeper Elisa Lapadula

“Regardless of the result, I can’t ask any more of these girls,” she continued. “I’m very proud to be playing with this group…and seeing how much they love and care for the sport and this team. They wear that ‘R’ with so much pride and that’s all anyone could ever ask.”

While the game didn’t go the way Lapadula would’ve hoped, she also took a moment to reflect on her time with the Rams.

“I’m probably going to go home and be a little upset, a little down, but I wouldn’t change this experience for the world.”

With senior night giving an added feel of importance to this matchup, it was also a game that had close ties to home for former Marauder Natalie Bukovec.

“Well I’m coming back [as an] alumni so It’s a little personal for me. Final four [nationals] every year that I played,” said the Rams head coach. “Their program has always been so strong.”

Bukovec was content with the team’s performance and ability to create offensive chances, but also felt they could’ve taken two more points with some clinical prowess.

“I do definitely think with the opportunities that we had, we would’ve been able, to be fair, to win the game but sometimes things just don’t go your way. We got another opportunity on Sunday so hopefully we can lock that in.”

When re-hashing what led to the Rams inability to score despite having a game-high seven shots on goal, Bukovec focused on the team’s attacking mindset.

“We have to be clinical in the final third,” said Bukovec. “And not assuming your teammate’s gonna put it away…it just comes down to that gritty mindset of wanting to score.”

Bukovec also mentioned the possibility of seeing University of South Florida transfer and forward Ivymae Perez return to the lineup from a concussion on Sunday. This would bolster the Rams strike force in the final push for the playoffs.

Even with fresh legs and a finishing touch, the Rams playoffs hopes are on thin ice. The University of Toronto (U of T) Varsity Blues are already two points ahead of the blue and gold. But U of T is in tough this weekend with a pair of games against the divison leading Nipissing Lakers.

The Rams will finish the regular season in Hamilton, against the McMaster Marauders on Oct. 31.

“There’s still a chance for us if we do well Sunday and things on the other end fall through for us,” said Bukovec.

UP NEXT: It’s the final game of the regular season for the Rams women’s soccer team on Oct. 31 in Hamilton. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.