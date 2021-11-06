Rams sweep home-and-home with No. 8 ranked York, improve to 2-0

Reading Time: 3 minutes

By Ilyas Hussein

The Rams women’s hockey team secured another three points in the standings with a 4-2 win over the York Lions in their home opener on Nov. 6 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

The Rams got off to a hot start and stormed out to a one goal lead less than two minutes into the game. Forward Brooklyn Gemmill tipped one past Lions goaltender Julianna Thomson off a pass from Keelin Farren for her second of the season.

“Our coach told us before the game to come out with energy and that’s exactly what I tried to do,” said Gemmill.

The Lions began to find their footing in the game midway through the first period as after a few soft clearing attempts from Rams defender Megan Breen, they hemmed the home side in their own end. However, they were unable to capitalize on the pressure they were applying in the offensive zone.

Ryerson responded with more pressure of their own as another member of the Rams defence got involved in the offence. Abby DeCorby took the puck from the blue line and whistled a shot off the post, past Thomson to double the Rams lead.

Rams netminder Rachel Seeley made numerous solid sliding pad saves after a flurry of Lions chances in her crease with around five minutes left in the first.

“Rachel played really well. She froze it when we needed her to, she was seeing the puck and she was controlled,” said Rams lead assistant Haley Irwin, currently filling in for the team’s head coach Lisa Haley, who is coaching abroad at the moment.

Soon after, the Rams took their second penalty of the period as Lauren Nicholson went off for head contact.

On the ensuing Lions powerplay, Courtney Gardiner was able to connect on some pretty passing to put one past Seeley and cut the lead in half.

The Lions then took a penalty of their own to put Ryerson on the powerplay. In a span of ten seconds on the powerpla,y the Rams hit two consecutive posts to cap off a strong opening frame.

“The first period I thought was really good,” said Irwin. “We controlled our emotions and used our energy really well.”

The second period began with a back-and-forth melee, with both teams creating scoring opportunities.

However, the Rams were first to score in the period. Midway through the frame, Nicholson took a pass from Olivia Giardetti and roofed one past Thomson to restore the two-goal lead.

“She was sniping on the goalie, hitting the balloons in the back of the net. It was great,” said forward Savannah Bouzide about her teammate’s goal.

The Rams then extended their lead as Nicholson potted her second of the period near the halfway point of the game, off a pass from Avery Horlock.

With less than five minutes to go in the second, Thomson made a sprawling save on Rams forward Mia Morano.

The third period was a lot less exciting than the others as the blue and yellow tried to lock down the game and secure the win.

However, with around seven minutes left in the frame, Lions forward Sydney Paulson poked one past Seeley to put the game within two goals.

But that’s all York would be able to get, as the Rams held on for a 4-2 victory.

The next time these two teams face off will be in the new year when the Lions return to the MAC on Jan. 21, 2022.

UP NEXT: The Rams welcome the University of Toronto Blues to the MAC on Nov. 19. Puck-drop is set for 6 p.m.