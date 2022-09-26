Bold back in win column with clean sheet against Ontario Tech

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Nashra Syed

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s soccer team returned to its winning ways in its second game of the weekend, knocking off the Ontario Tech Ridgebacks 1-0 on Sunday at Downsview Park.

The Bold were able to brush off the loss they suffered at the hands of the Ridgebacks in their first game of the season on Sept. 15. The Bold were hungry for redemption at home after losing 3-0 to the No. 3 ranked Carleton Ravens on Saturday.

The team was led by midfielder Oliver Wales as stand-in captain. The Bold’s captain Christian Westlaken was given a red card on Saturday against Carleton University and was forced to serve a one-game suspension.

Sunday’s first half got off to a slow start with both teams fighting for possession.

A stellar slide from Bold goalkeeper Ali Ghazanfari kept the Ridgebacks from a near goal.

Two goal attempts made from fourth-year Kai Martin and second-year Karamvir Mehmi were unsuccessful, with the latter’s landing just outside the goal.

An altercation between second-year Mario McLennon and Ontario Tech defender Justin Irwin led to McLennon pushing the Ridgebacks player on the sidelines just before a throw-in.

The squad was ready to do whatever it took to secure the win, not letting mere collisions and falls stop them from picking themselves back up.

Sunday’s first half ended with no goals being added to the scoreboard by either team.

The Ridgebacks fought hard to try and score, almost scoring a goal that was curved just over the net. Their attempts were left unfulfilled by the strong Bold defence.

The team celebrated as midfielder Faisal Ghaffur scored the game’s only goal in the second half. This was Ghaffur’s first goal of the season.

A header deflection from Ghaffur and a beautiful save made by Ghazanfari ended the match, with the Bold closing its doubleheader weekend on a positive note.

TMU is set to face the Royal Military College Paladins on Oct. 1. They’re currently riding an 18-0 all-time win streak against the Paladins so, it’ll be a great opportunity for the bold to pick up more points.

UP NEXT: The Bold take on the Royal Military College Paladins on Oct. 1. Kick-off is set for 3:15 p.m. at Downsview Park.