Bold women’s soccer team falls to Ravens 2-1 at home

By Nashra Syed

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s soccer team lost the first game of their doubleheader weekend 2-1 against the Carleton Ravens on Sept. 24 at Downsview Park.

The team is being led by interim head coach John Yacou with head coach Natalie Bukovec away on maternity leave.

“I think they’ve done well,” said Yacou. “Sometimes the results don’t really show it but they’re taking everything that the coaching staff has given them. It’s been positive so far.”

The game got off to a slow start with neither team being able to maintain possession of the ball.

The Bold’s defence was unmatched as the Ravens earned two corner kicks, unable to make good on either attempt. The second corner kick was quickly rejected by the Bold before Kaleigh McKye attempted to find a teammate near the Carleton goal, but there was no one to put the ball in the net.

Bold goalkeeper Abby Harrison was able to make crucial saves to keep the heat between the two teams.

Many steals and shots on goal weren’t enough to give the Bold the edge. The score at halftime remained 0-0.

After starting the second half with Ravens possession, attempts at the goal were made by third-year Bold players Skylar Sheehan-Alleyene, Ivymae Perez and Vittoria Gallivan.

Despite the offensive uptick from the Bold, it was the Ravens who pushed through the Bold’s tight defence, scoring the first goal of the match in the 54th minute.

Four minutes later, with the stakes high and pressure mounting on the Bold, they found a glimmer of hope when they were awarded a penalty kick.

The home crowd erupted in cheers as Perez’s penalty shot earned the team their first goal of the match, tying the game 1-1. The goal also marked Perez’s fifth goal of the season.

“It’s all mental right now,” said Perez. “My team has been able to provide me with the assists and everything in every way at practices and games.”

Carleton was quick to score their second goal of the match on a free kick coming from the right corner. The kick was awarded to the Ravens after Bold forward Lizzie Farsang collided with a Raven, earning her a yellow card.

Despite their many attempts, the Bold were unable to tie the score.

The loss brings the Bold’s record to 2-2 on the season. The team has three more home games before going on the road for the remaining five games of their season.

UP NEXT: The Bold will play the Ontario Tech Ridgebacks on Sunday, Sept. 25, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. at Downsview Park.