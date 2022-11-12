Golden Hawks soar to hand Bold second loss of season

Reading Time: 3 minutes

By Sam Beaudoin

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s hockey team suffered its second defeat of the season on Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 loss against the Wilfred Laurier Golden Hawks at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

The Bold entered the contest with an Ontario University Athletics (OUA) best record of 8-1, while the Golden Hawks were in search of their fourth win of the young season. The loss snapped TMU’s five-game winning streak.

“I didn’t know we were on a five game winning streak,” said TMU goaltender Garrett Forrest. “I don’t think the streak was on anyone’s mind.”

Despite the two teams’ polar opposite records the Golden Hawks gave the Bold all they could handle in the first 20 minutes of action. The visitors out-shot TMU 10-7 in the frame and generated many of the periods’ high quality scoring chances.

“I thought Laurier worked their tails off. They were hungrier than us, they were winning more loose puck battles than us,” said TMU head coach Johnny Duco. “Kudos to them, they came in here after playing last night.”

The Bold were able to withstand the strong start from the Golden Hawks and get on the scoreboard first. A hooking call at the 8:40 mark put the Bold on the man advantage.

With the powerplay expiring, defenceman Zachary Shankar wristed one which found its way through multiple bodies and landed TMU a 1-0 lead.

Nearly five minutes later—in part due to poor defensive play and several missed clearing opportunities— Laurier was able to tie things up at one apiece. The puck found its way to forward Matt McJannet in the slot who got the puck past Forrest.

“Couldn’t talk about it more, that’s for sure,” said Duco about his team’s turnovers. “Maybe start holding guys accountable, if you’re gonna turn pucks over, you’re not gonna play.”

Laurier continued its strong game early in the second period, thanks to more sloppy play by the Bold in their defensive end. A turnover at the blue line led to a Golden Hawks two-on-one break finished off by defenceman Connor Ali, beating Forrest five-hole and giving Laurier a 2-1 advantage.

“Forward wise, we were leaving the zone early. That was causing the defenceman to get too much pressure,” said Forrest on his team’s defensive game. “I don’t think that’s what cost us the game…I think the other team just out worked us.”

The Bold continued struggling to establish their game throughout the majority of the second period, generating nearly no scoring chances at even strength. TMU’s best scoring chance came on their short lived power play at the 11:56 mark in the period.

Defenceman Aaron Hyman ringed one off the crossbar from the point to keep the Golden Hawks up heading into the final 20 minutes of play.

The two teams maintained their style of play in the final frame, with the Golden Hawks continuing to shut down the Bold’s offensive game.

“They’re disappointed, we’ve got a really competitive group that’s hungry to have success,” said Duco on his team’s morale. “Anytime you lose to a team you feel you shouldn’t, you’re disappointed.”

Forrest kept his team in the game all throughout the final period, coming up with a number of key saves. At the 15:22 mark, Forrest made arguably the save of the season, stretching out all the way to his right and robbing the Golden Hawks with an outstanding blocker save that brought the MAC back to life.

The Bold pulled Forrest with just over two minutes left in the frame and shortly after Laurier forward Evan Benwell potted the empty netter from centre ice to secure the 3-1 victory for the Golden Hawks.

“We know when you get to the playoffs and nationals, that’s what hockey is like,” said Duco. “It’s fast, it’s tight checking, you have to embrace these moments.”

UP NEXT: The Bold look to return to their winning ways on Nov. 18 when they host the Lakehead Thunderwolves. Puck-drop is set for 6 p.m. at the MAC.