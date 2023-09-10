Gryphons triumph over Bold in exhibition game

By Evan Davis

After a seven-month hiatus, the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s hockey team was back in action with a 4-3 defeat to the Guelph Gryphons on Saturday afternoon at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

TMU is looking to right the wrong for this upcoming season after being swept in last year’s Ontario University Athletics (OUA) playoffs by their arch rivals, the University of Toronto Varsity Blues. On the flip side, Guelph is out for blood after making it to the OUA semi-finals last season but falling just one game short of the McCaw Cup Championship.

The first period opened up with two penalties—one for each side. However, neither team capitalized on their power play chance. Both teams remained scoreless with the Gryphons putting on a defensive clinic, holding the Bold without a shot for the first seven minutes of the game.

While the Bold put pressure on the Gryphons, their opponent’s defence made it difficult to execute.

“[In the] first game, we didn’t have any set units, it was really [our] first line up, first [defenceman-pairing] up…we haven’t invested in what those power play units will be just yet,” said Bold head coach Lisa Haley on the team’s lack of execution on the power play.

TMU played all three of their goalies in the game, though it was second-year goaltender Lauren Griffin who locked it down, gobbling up 12 shots and pushing any potential scoring chances to the boards.

“[Griffin] finished us off in playoffs last year and had a really great showing,” said Haley. “She got the start tonight because of what she did last year. She had a great first period and lots to build off of.”

In the second period, it was all Gryphons, breaking the 0-0 tie just 39 seconds into the frame with Guelph’s Rylee Davison intercepting the puck and going top shelf on second-year goaltender Alexia Stratos for the first shot of the second period.

However, the Bold quickly got back to playing their style of hockey which led to an abundance of scoring chances.

With less than nine minutes remaining in the period, second-year forward Gaby Gareau received a breakout pass from second-year defenceman Jess Pollard to get the Bold on the score sheet. Yet, not even a minute later, the Gryphons scored.

From that moment on, the Gryphons took control of the game, dominating in the offensive zone and pulling the Bold defence out of position. Guelph was able to limit TMU’s chances in the middle of the ice.

The Gryphons entered the final frame with a commanding 3-1 lead, but things began to get interesting towards halfway through the third period. Third-year forward Saije Catcheway entered the zone with a two-on-one and found a spot just over the glove of third-year Gryphons goaltender Martina Fedel to cut the lead to one with a little over eight minutes remaining in the game.

The Bold continued to put the pressure up and 55 seconds later, a shot by second-year defenseman Ahayla Julien-Medieros beat traffic and found fourth-year forward Alexia Ursua for the backdoor tap-in, but the tying goal was called off due to distinct kicking motion.

The Gryphons restored their two-goal lead 30 seconds later and the Bold dropped their first exhibition game.

UP NEXT: The Bold will continue their streak of exhibition games on Sept. 23. While an opponent is currently to be determined, it all begins at the MAC at 6 p.m.