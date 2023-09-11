Provost’s hat-trick leads No. 2 Gee-Gees in rout over Bold

By Jordan Jacklin

In the second game of their home opener weekend, the Toronto Metropolitan University’s (TMU) Bold women’s soccer team lost 5-1 to the number two ranked University of Ottawa Gee-Gees at Downsview Park on Sunday afternoon.

After losing 5-2 to Nipissing the previous day, TMU could not handle the amount of injuries that faced their lineup. Ottawa was able to exploit the Bold’s wounded squad and take control of the match.

To start the game, TMU struggled to gain possession, and first-year midfielder Vanessa Pianta received a yellow card. In the 10th minute, Ottawa placed a cross towards third-year striker Cassandra Provost who put it through traffic and found the back of the net. Provost had three goals in this game, which brought her up to five this season—good for third in the OUA.

The offence from the Gee-Gees continued to break down TMU, as Ottawa scored twice in eleven minutes to gain a 3-0 lead at the 33rd-minute mark.

Ranked second in the nation, the Gee-Gees are looking to continue their progress as a program after winning bronze at the U Sports national championship tournament last season. For TMU head coach Natalie Bukovec, the matchup taught her that she can change her approach against Ottawa compared to previous seasons.

“We have the ability to play on the ground and in a less aggressive, direct style,” said Bukovec.

In the 39th minute, Ivymae Perez worked hard in the perimeter to create a clean look and beat fourth-year Gee-Gees goalkeeper Cassidy Joslin. However, she admits there was confusion on who scored on the play.

“It was just a blur,” said Perez. “I didn’t know if it was mine. ”

Ottawa was double-teaming the midfielder throughout the entire game forcing Perez to adapt.

“I felt like I was being man-marked the whole time,” said Perez. “Playing against a team like this, I knew that it was going to be more difficult to create.”

Just seconds before halftime, third-year defender Maya Smith converted an excellent shot to give Ottawa a 4-1 lead.

In the 76th minute, Ottawa scored their fifth goal to cap off an impressive team performance.

The match was a learning experience for third-year Bold goalkeeper Abby Harrison as the quickness of the Gee-Gees was difficult to contain for TMU.

“They’re a very clinical and technical team,” said Harrison. “We could have closed space better, maybe I could have done better, but I think we did okay.”

Through four matches, TMU is still struggling to find their footing to begin the season and there are plenty of learning lessons to go around heading into the following weekend.

“Everyone needs to be kept healthy,” smirked Bukovec.

UP NEXT: The Bold play against the University of Toronto Varsity Blues on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Downsview Park. Kick-off is set for 4 p.m.