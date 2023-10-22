Bold ground Sea-Hawks, advance to tournament final

By Noah Curitti

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s basketball team secured a 66-36 win against the Memorial Sea-Hawks in their second match of the Darcel Wright Memorial Classic on Saturday afternoon at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC)—advancing them to the tournament finals.

Despite a slow start from both teams, TMU had full control over the game from the second quarter onwards. The Bold showed determination on both sides of the ball and a strong performance from second-year guard Jayme Foreman bolstered them into securing the win. The Hamilton, Ont. product finished with 20 points, three rebounds and two steals while making four three-point shots.

“I think our team is really exciting this year. We have a ton of other players that can go off. The ability to have so many weapons out there is really exciting,” said Bold head coach Carly Clarke.

The first quarter showed two teams prioritizing defence in their tactics as both teams struggled offensively. Yet, it was Bold third-year forward Haley Fedick who got the ball rolling, scoring TMU’s first five points of the afternoon.

Both teams exchanged threes towards the end of the first quarter but it was Memorial who made the proper adjustments and took a narrow 15-12 lead.

The Bold started the second quarter with improved defence, making it hard for Memorial to get anything going offensively. The Bold went on a nine-point unanswered run to gain a sizable lead.

TMU’s defensive adjustments and rebounding gave them the advantage as the Sea-Hawks struggled to keep up. Foreman had a nice half with 12 points and two steals going into the break. TMU showed a positive response coming off of a sloppy first quarter as they took a 37-22 lead into the break.

“I think we were really trying to emphasize [the defensive] side of the ball so I’m excited to see the team energized together around that,” said Clarke.

The third quarter was all TMU as Foreman continued to have a great outing, scoring back-to-back three-pointers and leaving the Sea-Hawks with no answer. The Bold dominated on both sides of the ball and their overall play had Memorial losing their grip on the game.

Later in the frame, Sea-Hawks head coach Mark English received a technical foul as Memorial’s frustration was showing. TMU took a commanding lead going into the final quarter of play with a score of 61-29.

“We were cooler in the second half and it doesn’t matter the score we want to value every possession,” said Clake. “We wanted to make sure we didn’t let up.”

Although Memorial started to string some points together late in the quarter, they were still far from making a comeback and the Bold closed the game with a 30-point win.

“I was really pleased with that effort. I thought we had some really great possessions,” said Clarke.

UP NEXT: TMU will face off against the Saskatchewan Huskies in the Darcel Wright Memorial Classic final on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the MAC.