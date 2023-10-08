Ridgebacks run away with win against Bold women’s soccer

By Daniel Carrero

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s soccer team lost 2-1 against the Ontario Tech Ridgebacks in a high possession and pressure style of game at Downsview Park on Saturday afternoon.

A late game-winning goal for Ontario Tech puts TMU in a difficult position to make it to the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) playoffs. The team only has four more regular season games and currently sits sixth in the OUA East division.

The Bold started dominating the game with a solid 4-3-3 formation that consisted of high pressure and a defence line all the way to the midfield of the pitch.

In the 19th minute of the game, a cross from the corner kick placed by second-year midfielder Jazz Dev allowed second-year striker Aalayah Lully to score her first goal of the season with a powerful header.

“It was amazing, there are no words to describe it,” said Lully. “I’ve been coming early before training to practice on those crosses and finishes. So it’s good to see it all paid off.”

The corner kick was scored from a prepared play that consisted of five or six players standing on the edge of the box to then sprint into the penalty spot—creating momentum and power to hit the ball.

“We actually prepared [the pre-planned played corner] this whole week, wasn’t crazy successful on it. But it took one chance, one opportunity for it to work,” said head coach Natalie Bukovec.

Ontario Tech took control over the second half and managed to recycle possession in their favour. TMU struggled to connect passes and chances in the final third of the pitch which allowed an Ontario Tech comeback.

In the 82nd minute, after losing possession near the edge box, Ridgeback third-year midfielder Georgia Hogan assisted second-year forward Sara Wylie for a tap-in to put the ball in the left-hand-side of the net. The match was now even at one apiece.

Just five minutes later, TMU had a chance to take the lead when first-year defender Vanessa Pianta passed the ball to second-year defender Taliyah Walker in the penalty spot area. However, her shot hit the crossbar.

Ontario Tech outmaneuvered TMU when first-year defender Mackenzie Scott found some space in the edge of the box and scored in the top left corner during injury time.

“We absolutely gave them the game, two chances on frame and they scored them,” said Bukovec. “I’m very upset, very disappointed,” she added.

Despite the loss, Dev shined bright as she showcased technical skills and harmonious passes. She dominated the midfield and showed a different mentality on the team.

“I thought she had a fantastic game today, she was definitely one of our impactful players,” said Bukovec.

UP NEXT: The Bold play against the Laurentian Voyageurs on Oct. 8 at Downsview Park. Kick-off is set for 12 p.m.