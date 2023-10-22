TMU escape with narrow victory over struggling Paladins

By Todd Ash-Duah

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s soccer team defeated the Royal Military College (RMC) Paladins 4-2 at Downsview Park on Saturday afternoon.

A week after nearly pulling off a massive comeback win over the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) East-leading Carleton Ravens, the Bold showed off their resiliency once again. Coming back from a 2-0 deficit, TMU was able to keep the Paladins winless on the season.

The match began with both teams playing some stout defence, with the only shot on goal coming from TMU fourth-year midfielder Chris Campoli in the first six minutes of play. It was clear early on that the Bold would have a difficult matchup against the Paladins despite the opposing team’s 0-10 record heading into the game.

TMU first-year forward Mauro Lulli had a chance to give the Bold an early 1-0 lead a couple of minutes later, but Paladins first-year goalkeeper Finn Gregoire came out of the box to make an incredible save and keep the game scoreless.

At the 13th-minute mark, TMU first-year forward Josiah Lorray tried to sneak the ball past Gregoire, but the goalie made another great save.

Shortly after, the Bold faltered as they committed a penalty in the Paladins’ box. The Paladins would capitalize with fourth-year defender Joshua Kalhous booting the ball past TMU second-year goalkeeper Dante Ferraro to give RMC a 1-0 lead. It was the first time that the Paladins had taken a lead in a game all season.

Campoli had a chance to tie the game in the 28th minute with a shot on goal, but Paladins second-year defender Jun Lee headed the ball away after Gregoire slightly misplayed its direction. The Bold, who had dominated time of possession in the first half were still looking for their first goal of the match.

With seven minutes left before half-time, the Bold had another blunder when the ball was cleared right to RMC second-year midfielder Chris Knock. Ferraro came out of the net to try and make the play, but Knock got the ball past him and crossed it over to fourth-year defender Rieon Ji who buried the ball into the net. The Paladins held a commanding 2-0 lead on the road, leaving the crowd at Downsview Park in disbelief.

But the Bold were not going to go down that easily. Right before the end of the first half, Lorray chipped the ball over Gregoire and into the net, cutting the Paladin’s lead as they entered the second half of action

TMU made a change in the box to begin the second half, inserting first-year goalkeeper Obrad Betajovic in for Ferraro. The Bold came out of the break with a sense of urgency and were rewarded for their tenacity when Lorray was tackled in the penalty box, leading to a penalty kick opportunity for the home squad. Campoli would bury the penalty kick—his team-leading ninth goal of the season—to tie it up at 2-2.

Just a few minutes later, The Bold scored their third consecutive goal when Lulli’s chip-in went off the post and into the net. After controlling play for most of the match, TMU finally managed to take the lead against the Paladins.

The Bold got another penalty kick opportunity when Drummond was tackled in the box during the 72nd minute. Campoli stepped in to take the penalty and capitalized, giving TMU a 4-2 lead. With the goal, Campoli improved to three-for-four on penalty kicks on the season and added his tenth of the season.

For the next 20 minutes of play, TMU parked the bus to secure their seventh win of the season. With this victory, the Bold keep their hold on third place in the OUA East as the regular season comes to an end this Sunday.

UP NEXT: The Bold take on the Trent University Excaliburs on Sunday at Downsview Park in the last game of the regular season. Kick-off is set for 3:15 p.m.