Walker’s heroic ways continue, Bold get decisive win over Laurentian

By LeBron Pryce

The Toronto Metropolitan (TMU) Bold women’s soccer team came away with a 2-1 victory in their match-up against the Laurentian Voyageurs on Sunday at Downsview Park.

Through the wind and rain, the Bold fought not just the weather but a tough opponent in what second-year forward Taliyah Walker dubbed as a “must-win” game. Coming into the afternoon, the two sides were tied in the standings with both jockeying for playoff position. The two teams battled in the first half, leaving the pitch at the break with a 1-1 tie. However, TMU broke the deadlock in the 69th minute with a slick strike from Walker.

“We all kind of bought into the fact that we all had to go out and get a win, no matter who it came from,” said Walker.

After some evenly matched play that stretched just over 30 minutes, the Voyageurs found the back of the net first. A free-kick from second-year Laurentian forward Cass Armstrong beat third-year TMU goalkeeper Abby Harrison to give the visitors the lead.

However, the Bold responded shortly after. Farsang received a pass inside the 12-yard box and was then fouled—earning a penalty kick. This gave TMU a chance to even the score and get back into the fight. With the pressure on her back, Farsang delivered a straight shot into the top left corner of the net beyond the keeper’s reach, tying up the score and breathing some life back into the Bold team.

“I recognized that was my moment to step up and step into that leadership position,” said Farsang. “I wanted to counter quickly, get on the board and also into their minds after they scored, so they weren’t getting too comfortable.”

(FELIPE KARMEL/THE EYEOPENER)

The two sides went into the locker rooms locked at one, but an inspired talk from TMU was clear once they returned to the pitch.

“Our halftime talk was to say it comes down to who wants it more and we definitely wanted it more,” said Farsang.

The winning mentality from TMU provided them the gear switch they needed in the second half. The Bold more than doubled their shots on target compared to the first 45 minutes and displayed increased morale evidenced by their defensive pressure.

TMU began the second half with a high press that saw them gain possession from the Voyageurs. Yet, some miscues offensively made it difficult for them to find offence in the final third.

On the other hand, the Voyageurs didn’t back down, forcing the Bold into tight positions on offence—resulting in some forced shots from the home side.

Midway through the final half, the Bold had several chances to break the deadlock, but couldn’t put anything past Laurentian’s defence—up until Walker stepped up to the plate. The Toronto product, who came into the game shortly before halftime, continued her hot streak with another heroic effort to tally her fourth goal of the season.

With a corner cross from TMU flying just short of one of the attackers’ header attempts, the ball was cleared. But second-year Bold midfielder Jazz Dev intercepted it and delivered a cross into the box, resulting in a pass to Walker who hit a deep bottom-left shot off the post and into the net to give the Bold the lead.

The one-goal lead from TMU held on until the final whistle was blown, securing an important three points for the Bold who are in the midst of a playoff battle.

TMU head up to the nation’s capital next weekend for a two-game swing against the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees—the third-ranked side in U Sports—and the Carleton Ravens. The Gee-Gees took down the Bold 5-1 earlier this season in their visit to Downsview Park.

“Ottawa will be a very different approach. Typically a very strong side as we know…a side that has been to nationals before,” said Bold head coach Natalie Bukovec. “For us, it would really be to use that opportunity to capitalize against Carleton.”

UP NEXT: TMU takes on the nationally-ranked Gee-Gees at Matt Anthony Field in Ottawa on Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.