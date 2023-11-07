Events around TMU to look out for in November

By Bana Yirgalem

Do you need a quick rundown of some events that are happening on the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) campus? The Eyeopener has compiled a list of some events that will be happening during the next two weeks to keep you in the loop!

Check out some of the events below, along with all the information needed for each one:

International Student Support (ISS)’s One Ingredient, 100 Ways event

Did you know that according to How To Cook. Recipe, rice is an international ingredient that’s used in many cultural dishes? Join the ISS along with some other student groups at the Daphne Cockwell Complex (DCC) 707 on Nov. 8, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for their One Ingredient, 100 Ways event. In this event, you can get ready to explore and learn the rich tapestry of global rice dishes, while celebrating cultural diversity and creativity. There will also be vegan, vegetarian, halal and dairy-free options available.

If you have any questions regarding the event, contact shailee.koranne@torontomu.ca and rama.barham@torontomu.ca.

TMU Literary Salon’s Masquerade Ball

A night where mystery, music and masks come together to create a magical night to remember. Join the Literary Salon and The Met Campus Pub on Nov. 9, for the Masquerade Ball. All members of the TMU community are welcome to attend this event. Although they aren’t required, masks for masquerade purposes are strongly encouraged.

RSVP with the link here.

The Organization of Latin American Students (OLAS) and Tri-Mentoring Program’s Bolsa Bonita

Join the OLAS and the Tri-Mentoring Program for a night of culture as they come together to bring an exciting event where you can design your own tote bag for free. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to express yourself and connect with a diverse community. The event will be on Nov. 10, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Pitman Hall 200.

Here is the link to register for the event.

TMU Somali Students’ Association (SSA)’s Charity Basketball Tournament

If you like supporting charities and watching sporting events, this event is for you. TMU and York University’s Somali Student Associations will come together for a night of basketball games, with all proceeds going to the Khalid Bin Al-Walid Mosque. The event will be at the Mattamy Athletic Centr on Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Also, the event is 18+.

Buy your tickets on Eventbrite here, as they are selling fast due to high demand!

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please contact @ssatmu.

Dais Talks on Anti-Racism: Environmental racism and impacting Indigenous communities

If you’re interested in understanding and addressing the issues of environmental racism in Canada, here is an event that can get you more educated. Join The Dais at TMU for a timely and crucial conversation on how environmental racism impacts Indigenous communities. The event will be on Nov. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with in-person and online attendee options.

Register today through this link: https://dais.ca/events/anti-racism-series/

Hospitality and Tourism Students’ Society’s Culture Night

Join the Hospitality and Tourism Students’ Society along with the Indonesian Students’ Association, Sri Lankan Students’ Association and Vietnamese Students’ Association for a celebration of cultures around the world. They’re coming together to spread the beauty these communities have to offer in their culture night! The event will be on Nov. 17, at Thomas Lounge from 6:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. The cost of the event is $10 plus tax.

Here is the link to purchase tickets for the event.