Bold get schooled by Badgers in sixth straight loss

By Eli Silverstone

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s hockey team lost 4-2 to the Brock Badgers Friday afternoon at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

A lively game by both squads finished with Brock spoiling TMU’s School Day game celebrations. The Bold held two leads throughout the game, however Brock fought back each time and scored three goals in the final 12 minutes of the third period.

“Their third period goals were deflating for us,” said TMU head coach Lisa Haley. “It’s that moment that we want to be a little better as a team and run into that fire.”

Friday morning’s game featured a roaring crowd as it was TMU’s annual School Day celebration. Multiple elementary schools came down to the MAC for a hockey-themed field trip. The students cheered, danced and competed in a rubber puck competition.

“It’s so exciting to see the next generation be so excited about the game of hockey,” said second-year forward Gaby Gareau.

With the loss, TMU’s record drops to 3-19-0 while Brock moves to 7-10-1-3.

“Their third period goals were deflating for us”

The Bold came out firing to start the first period. Third-year defender Megan Breen walked down the middle of the slot and fired a wrister past fourth-year goaltender Kenzie Harmison’s glove seven minutes into the game. It was Breen’s fourth goal in her past five home games.

“She’s put the work in off the ice, watching videos and figuring out where the opportunities are and she’s been able to capitalize,” said Haley on Breen’s recent performances.

The second period went back and forth, but both Harmison and first-year TMU goalie Shannon Harris stood solid. TMU killed off back-to-back penalties before Harris made a sprawling save on what looked to be a guaranteed goal.

With six minutes left in the second, it was TMU’s turn to go on a powerplay. Yet, Brock turned the tables as first-year forward Kaedyn Gomes buried a shorthanded goal and both squads went into the third tied at one.

“We were just out of sync, and Brock’s a pressure [penalty kill] type of team. When we can’t get our fire drill straight, they got some looks off it, and they put one in the back of our net,” said Haley.

TMU restored their one-goal lead less than a minute into the third period. While on the powerplay, Gareau took a pass from first-year forward Eden Dusome and promptly sniped it in the top right corner of the net.

“It’s so exciting to see the next generation be so excited about the game of hockey”

“Super excited to get one in there and hopefully that continues as we make the stretch towards playoffs,” said Gareau.

However, Brock found the answer once again. With under twelve minutes left in regulation, a perfectly placed shot by first-year forward Randyll Strongman from the hash marks beat Harris to tie the game up at two.

Strongman wasn’t done either as she scored her second goal of the afternoon shortly after to give Brock their first lead of the game.

With only eight minutes to play, the Bold pushed for the equalizer, but the Badgers put an end to any comeback with an empty net goal. Despite both teams finishing with 26 shots, it was Brocks’ timely third period scoring that was the crucial difference.

“It’s hard to win in this league and it doesn’t get any easier. We have to get tougher,” said Haley.

UP NEXT: TMU faces off against the Windsor Lancers on Jan. 28. Puck-drop is set for 2:15 p.m. at the MAC.