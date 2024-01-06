Mustangs gallop over TMU in four sets

By Daniella Lopez

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s volleyball team fell to the Western Mustangs in four sets on Friday night at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC) in the team’s first game of the new year.

Western was the more dominant team right out of the jump, holding a lead for the majority of the night. Yet, the loss was overshadowed by the return of third-year TMU outside hitter and former Ontario University Athletics Rookie of the Year Jacob Walker.

Walker had previously left the Bold after the end of the 2022-23 season but remained around the team throughout the fall, as he would sit on the team bench during TMU’s games. He was back in the starting lineup against the Mustangs in his first on-court appearance of the season.

“A player of Jacob’s caliber always raises the level of everybody else,” said TMU interim head coach Niko Rukavina. “It’s a net positive for us this season to have him back.”

It was a back and forth match between the Bold and Mustangs to start the first set. Yet, Western slowly began to carve out a small lead and remained in control of the opening set.

A short 6-4 run in the middle of the set saw the Bold within two points of the lead. However, eight errors by the Bold in the home stretch of the opening frame ultimately saw Western take a 1-0 set lead.

“They’re experienced, they’ve been playing together for a while and we have to be perfect to deal with it”

After starting the second set with an error, TMU quickly found their groove. A kill by third-year outside hitter Kai Higuchi tied the game at four apiece. Shortly after, Western regained momentum and went on a 4-0 run to extend their lead to 12-8.

However, a kill by second-year middle Zack Morden breathed new life into the Bold—and the fans—as the team reached within two points of the lead. An error by Western tied the game at 18, but an error from Walker took away the Bold’s chance to take the lead.

“I definitely had a lot of kinks. I definitely think I can get better,” said Walker. “I was a little shaky in some areas but we’ll get back to it.”

Walker finished with a team-high 15 kills but also notched eight attack errors, six service errors and one block error.

“I thought he played really well,” said Rukavina. “It’s tough sometimes coming in, when you’re off for a little bit…but I thought he did a good job handling himself and I think it’s just gonna get better and better every week.”

A kill by fourth-year right side Alex King tied the game at 20 during the second. After Western took a 23-21 lead TMU called a timeout to regroup in the late stages of the set. An ace by Morden saw the Bold tie the game at 23.

On the next play, a kill by Walker saw TMU take the lead and force a Western timeout. Blocks by Higuchi, Walker and first-year outside hitter Liam Cobb saw TMU take the set point to even the game at one.

“It’s a net positive for us this season to have him back”

“Our serving game was a little bit better. We were missing less serves and then not giving as many opponent errors,” said Rukavina on the standout of TMU’s second set compared to the rest.

Western stormed out of the gates in the third set, taking a 7-2 lead after four consecutive kills. A kill by Higuchi and subsequent error by the Mustangs saw TMU come within three points. However, Western didn’t allow the Bold to get any closer as their lead quickly grew to six.

Western continued to grow their lead, extending it to seven at 19-12 after a block error by King. Shortly after, Walker was visibly frustrated after he made an error, which saw the Mustangs take a 23-14 lead. Western then restored their one-set lead with a 25-15 win.

In what would be the final set of the game, Western took a 5-2 lead and never looked back, extending their lead 14-10. The Mustangs then ended the game on an 8-4 run.

“That’s a good team, Western. They’re experienced, they’ve been playing together for a while and we have to be perfect to deal with it,” said Rukavina. “So, a lot to learn and it’s nice to play them again tomorrow.”

UP NEXT: The Bold look to redeem themselves against the Mustangs tomorrow at the MAC. First serve is set for 4:00 p.m.