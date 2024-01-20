Queen’s crown themselves victors against Bold at WOCO

By Dexter LeRuez

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) women’s basketball team had their Winter Homecoming (WOCO) hopes dashed on Friday night as they lost 75-54 to the fourth-ranked Queen’s Gaels at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

The Bold began their 2023-24 season on fire, surpassing expectations by winning their first 10 games and competing in a once-in-a-lifetime exhibition game against the University of Connecticut Huskies, the 11-time National Collegiate Athletic Association champions.

However, the highs of 2023 have yet to lead into 2024. The Bold started their winter semester by winning just one game during a three-game road trip.

But now, the Bold were back home and in front of a packed house partaking in the WOCO celebrations.

“We haven’t had this many people out for one of our games,” said Bold third-year guard Jayme Foreman. “It was nice, definitely a different atmosphere.”

Less than six minutes into the game, the Bold had given up 12 points to the Gaels, with only two points from a Foreman fadeaway jumper to their name.

The Bold struggled on the glass, grabbing just five rebounds to the Gaels’ 11 in the first frame.

However, Foreman reignited the Bold with a three-pointer as a defender closed in on her to cut the lead to seven.

“I’m just a shooter,” said Foreman. “Sometimes when I get the ball and I see a glimpse of something open, I shoot and don’t even see the person in front of me.”

Although the Bold would stop their bleeding after Foreman’s deep ball, they wouldn’t manage to cut into the Gaels lead, finishing the quarter down 24-11.

The story would stay the same in the second. Despite a pair of dazzling layups from fourth-year guard Kaillie Hall that punctuated a 6-0 Bold run late in the quarter, the visitors’ lead would grow 36-23 by the time the game reached the halfway mark.

Coming out of the break, the Bold experienced some déjà vu. Similarly to the start of the game, the home side started the half out cold, letting the Gaels stretch their lead to 20 with an 11-4 scoring run.

“We’ve had some good starts to halves, we’ve had some bad starts to halves,” said Bold head coach Carly Clarke. “I think [the bad start] speaks more to…the quality of the opponent we’re playing.”

Even as Foreman took the team on her back, scoring eight of the Bold’s 12 points in the third quarter, TMU couldn’t stop the Queen’s. The Gaels’ potent offence extended their lead to a game-high 29 in the early stages of the fourth quarter.

Late into the fourth quarter, the Gaels would take out their starters and give their bench some time on the court. During this period, the Bold would go on a 10-0 run as Hall and third-year forward Haley Fedick reignited the MAC with layups and three-pointers.

However, the Gaels’ lead was too large for the Bold to make a comeback, forcing the home team to leave WOCO with their third loss in the past four games.

Despite the defeat, the Bold are optimistic for their upcoming schedule. The squad noted the Gaels’ talent and are prepared to head on the road to face the Guelph Gryphons less than 24 hours after WOCO.

“Tomorrow, we have another game. [Guelph] is a good team, but I think we can go in strong,” said Foreman. “This semester is a tough semester, but we’re just growing and learning, and I think that’s all we can do.”

UP NEXT: The Bold head to the University of Guelph on Saturday to take on the Gryphons. Tip-off for the game is at 6:00 p.m.