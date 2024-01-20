TMU looks to shake it off after tight loss against Gaels

By Blake Talabis

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s basketball team were on the losing end of an eventful Winter Homecoming (WOCO) matchup falling 82-73 against the Queen’s Gaels Friday night at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

The Bold almost gave the home crowd a happy ending after a slow start to the second half, but their efforts were not enough to stop the relentless Gaels offence from reaching their third consecutive victory.

“Everyone talks about their offence,” said Bold head coach Dave DeAveiro. “But their defence is really good, so that’s what concerned me the most.”

The MAC was packed with TMU faithful to see the Bold try to break down the 10-3 Gaels, who are ranked third in the nation. TMU entered the game hungry to continue their recent winning form, after winning two straight and jumping to eighth in the national rankings.

The Bold came out ready to attack from behind the arc, nailing four three-pointers in the first quarter. However, the Gaels lived up to their high-octane reputation and didn’t let TMU create any separation.

The Gaels had a clear emphasis on the transition game in the first, and this allowed them to keep the Bold within striking distance.

However, despite the persistent run-outs and fast-break opportunities from the Gaels, TMU stuck with their game plan and continued to find open shooters in the second quarter.

After a huge and-one from fourth-year TMU guard David Walker and a gritty defensive effort in the paint from fifth-year Bold forward Lincoln Rosebush, the Bold got the crowd behind them—creating some breathing room on the scoreboard from the Gaels.

The rest of the team carried on their red-hot stroke from behind-the-arc ending the half shooting 56 per cent from three. The offensive outpour led the Bold to take a 49-43 lead over their opposition heading into the break.

DeAveiro was pleased with his team’s first half but was wary if his squad could keep being consistent from three-point range.

“I knew we couldn’t keep shooting like that against their defence,” he said.

His analysis was proved right as the Bold came out of the half struggling on the offensive end.

The Gaels locked it down defensively in the third quarter, only allowing eight TMU points in the entire frame. This was coupled with some stagnant ball movement from the home side leading to multiple low-percentage looks allowing Queen’s to take the lead.

“We are still learning how to execute when we get in a rut,” said third-year Bold guard Aaron Rhooms. “We are going to work on it, I have faith in my guys and the system.”

The misery piled on for the Bold as Gaels fifth-year guard Connor Kelly hit the buzzer-beating three-pointer to give Queen’s their largest lead of the game heading into the final frame.

“I thought we got really selfish in the third quarter,” DeAveiro said. “They kept picking us apart and dissecting us with their offence.”

However, the Bold were not ready to lie down. They entered the fourth with newfound energy, leading to an 8–0 run to cut the deficit to just three points—much to the delight of the sold-out crowd.

The ball was rolling in favour of the home team as the atmosphere at the MAC peaked for the night with screeching roars from the crowd.

With four minutes left in the fourth, the Bold were about to make their final push. But, a late goaltend call from the officials deflated the home side’s momentum.

A furious DeAveiro received a technical foul as a result of vehemently disagreeing with the referees’ decision, which was not met with much appreciation from the TMU bench.

“I didn’t want to hear the explanation. I deserved a technical foul…that kind of broke the run a little bit,” DeAveiro said. “But, we lost that game in the third quarter.”

Once the balance shifted, the Gaels did not look back. They poured on the pressure and TMU could not find an answer.

Despite the outcome, the Bold were grateful for the fan turnout they received at WOCO.

“I love seeing the TMU community come out and support the games,” said Rhooms. “The way we got close again was because of their energy.”

UP NEXT: The Bold look towards taking on the Guelph Gryphons at the Gryphon Centre on Jan. 20 at 8:00 p.m.