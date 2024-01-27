TMU women’s volleyball swamp Lakers in three-set sweep

By Keiran Gorsky

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s volleyball team cruised past the Nipissing Lakers in straight sets on Jan. 26 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

Fourth-year outside hitter Julie Gordon helped the Bold take the win in her homecourt debut with five kills. The Barrie, Ont. product joined the team following the winter break.

“It’s so much fun [to play at the MAC],” said Gordon, who is still learning the layout of the facility. “I feel so lucky [for] my friends who came to watch as well.”

Gordon was awarded the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) Rookie of the Year in 2009-10 as a member of the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, before playing beach volleyball for Team Canada.

Despite not playing in the OUA since the 2012-13 season, Gordon still has years of eligibility, which she’s using this season.

A disjointed start from the Bold breathed a little life into the visitors from North Bay, Ont.

A surge from third-year middle Amy Connelly left the Lakers with a 14-10 lead, forcing TMU to take the first timeout.

From here, the buildup on the Bold’s side of the net fell into something more fluid. Gordon became the hero in a lengthy first-set tiebreaker, saving the point at 27 apiece and popping over for the kill.

A ferocious Gordon ace propelled the home team to take the first set, 30-28, in an action-packed opening frame.

“Our opponents showed up to play,” said Bold head coach Dustin Reid. “But I was really happy with how we handled the end of the first set [instead] of getting nervous there.”

The Bold wrestled away control in the second set. The first no-touch ace of the affair flew from the fist of fourth-year right side Mikayla Sherriffs, leading the Bold to a 9-5 lead.

Fifth-year outside hitter Lauren Veltman and third-year outsider hitter Scarlett Gingera rose, as they typically do, to the top of the Bold’s kill sheet with a combined 14 by the end of the second set.

Gordon finished off another frame at 25-20, setting up the match for an early ending.

First-year setter Madelaine Lamothe took the reins of the Nipissing attack in the third and final set, as they looked to mount a comeback.

Lamothe, who already led her team in assists, brought the game to a 17-17 standstill with three consecutive contributions.

Despite the Lakers’ aggressive attack, the Bold defence stayed sturdy. Last season’s OUA digs leader, third-year libero Mary Rioflorido, led her team with 11 on the night. Third-year setter Sarah Zonneveld closed the contest with a powerful block as the third set finished 25-20.

“The coaching staff here are very special people,” said Gordon. “I’m so lucky that the girls welcomed me with open arms.”

UP NEXT: With an improved 8-4 record, the Bold play the Lakers at the MAC again on Saturday at 4 p.m.