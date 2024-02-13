Smiles and accomplishments: Black joy takes the stage at excellence mixer

By Jainaba Loum

Toronto Metropolitan University’s (TMU) Black Excellence Committee (BEC) invited Black students, faculty and staff to come together for their fifth annual Mixer at the Sheldon & Tracy Levy Student Learning Center on Feb. 9.

The event’s posting said the theme was “A Renaissance of Our Own” and included live entertainment from up-and-coming Black artists The Chmst and Toussaint, as well as complimentary food provided by local Black vendors.

According to TMU’s website, the committee was established in hopes of providing a meaningful space to the university’s Black community while celebrating their success. The BEC dedicates itself to amplifying Black voices by building a “multi-generational network” through the community and providing a “visible presence for equity, diversity, and inclusion on campus.”

For second-year new media student, Dagmawit Worku, events and spaces such as the mixer are important since finding other Black students to connect with in some programs can be challenging.

“I feel like even with Black spaces, it’s just kind of hard to get involved as much as I would like”

“If I’m being honest, there aren’t that many Black students in my program. I don’t know if it’s necessarily the way the program is set up or more just how TMU is,” she said.

Worku shared how commuting can be an issue when it comes to finding a community on campus because students come for their classes and go straight home afterwards. “I feel like even with Black spaces, it’s just kind of hard to get involved as much as I would like.”

Naomi Onah, a fourth-year performance production student, expressed the same sentiment.

“The Black community in my program is definitely abysmal, there’s a total of four of us, so it’s pretty small and we are pretty disjointed. Everyone’s in their own friendship group, so we don’t even like to congregate together,” she said.

Despite some students feeling unrepresented within their programs, others expressed the joy they feel from events such as the mixer and the importance of having spaces to celebrate Black culture.

Laura Tchamou, a second-year business technology management student, said she loved the event and felt relaxed while attending.

She shared that once she stepped into the event, it felt like home and that the sense of community is important to others. “And for people, especially [those] who go long distances to get here, who come from [countries like] India [and] Cameroon, like myself, [I] want that community.”

Kristen Saintus, a third-year business management student, appreciated the opportunity to meet other Black students at the event.

“I think it’s very important because it allows us to network and connect with other students on our campus,” said Saintus. “Especially since we said in our program there aren’t as many [Black students], so it helps you diversify your network.”

“There aren’t a lot of instances outside of official classroom interactions where we can sit down, break bread, network, maybe play a game and get to know one another”

Devine Stanislaus, another third-year business management student, echoed Saintus’ thoughts.

“A lot of us come from majors where we’re not really seen,” said Stanislaus, referring to herself and Saintus. “We’re not represented as much, so just coming and seeing our culture, being a part of something, just helps.”

Cyesha Forde, manager of the Tri-Mentoring Program at TMU, said the intention of the mixer was to create a space on campus where Black students could “feel a sense of belonging, build connections and expand community on campus.”

“There aren’t a lot of instances outside of official classroom interactions where we can sit down, break bread, network, maybe play a game and get to know one another,” she added.

Forde mentioned events like these are about building “the connective tissue” between Black staff, faculty and students.

“We are each other’s community,” said Forde. “Events like this break down some of those barriers that we might have of traditional rules on campus. [It showcases] to us that we are all one big community and we continue to build and grow that community amongst staff, faculty and students.”