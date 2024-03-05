An overview of the TMSU’s 2024 annual election thus far

By Anastasia Blosser and Gabriela Silva Ponte

The Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union (TMSU) annual election is approaching its final week, with the voting period taking place from March 6 to 8.

The campaigning period is currently underway, with the nomination window having occurred between Feb. 12 and 16.

This election comes after the fall byelection, which took place after last year’s students’ union election was considered “fundamentally compromised,” as previously reported by The Eyeopener.

A series of misconduct rulings against several candidates occurred, leading to the scheduling of an in-person election in April, which was then cancelled and moved to a fall byelection, as previously reported by The Eye.

This year’s presidential candidates are Nadir Janjua, Aleksander Strazisar and Lauren Barch, with current TMSU president Nikole Dan not running for re-election.

The candidates running for the vice president equity position include Yumna Hussain, Hafsa Iqbal and the current position holder, Patricia Doan.

Current vice president education, Hetu Patel, is running for the role of vice president education again, alongside candidates Hala Touma and Aneesa Masood.

This year’s vice president operations candidates consist of Ariana Zuniga, Zo Khalid and Muhammad Awais, who ran for the role in the 2023 byelection but lost to current vice president operations Strazisar.

Finally, those running for vice president student life candidate include Meia Mathura, Alessandra Baltodano Lucho, Aadreeka Srivastava, Koby Biya and Ozi Molokwu.

Molokwu was previously vice president student life and events on the TMSU’s 2022 executive Board of Directors (BoD). She re-ran for the position in 2023 but was defeated by Kareena Bhatia, as previously reported by The Eye.

Several director candidates were acclaimed—meaning they ran unopposed and were thus automatically elected.

The two director of science positions will be filled by Faheem Iqbal and Sarthak Sanjay Pradhan. The directors of Ted Rogers School of Business will be Saya Diji Pressa Anikumar and Rohaan Janjua. The international director will be Muhammad Ahmed Raza.

Here are the other directors running for your 2024 TMSU BoD:

Faculty of Arts director (two positions)

Jason Ramsay (previous Faculty of Arts director)

Josh Klomp

Andrew Ciddio (previous Faculty of Arts director)

Faculty of Creative School director (two positions)

Arzo Aslami

Batool Qasim

Ananya Sharma

Faculty of Engineering & Architectural Science director (two positions)

Saad Manjawala

Jayden Ramlogan

Isabella Furlan