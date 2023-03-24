BREAKING: Presidential candidate Marina Gerges not re-elected in 2023-24 TMSU elections

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Jake MacAndrew, Racy Rafique and Gabriela Silva Ponte

Marina Gerges has not been re-elected for a second term as president of the Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union (TMSU) for the 2023-24 academic year.

The unofficial results posted at 6:28 p.m. to the TMSU website showed no presidential candidate had been elected. Election results are unofficial until ratified by the TMSU Board of Directors.

As Gerges was running unopposed, students were given the option to approve her presidency.

According to section 9.2.2 of the TMSU’s Elections Procedures Code, an uncontested executive candidate “shall face a Yes or No vote.”

Gerges needed over 50 per cent or greater number of the votes cast as “yes” to be elected.

Section 9.2.2 of the Elections Procedures Code states that if an executive candidate is not elected, the seat will be vacant pending appointment or byelection.

Candidates may submit appeals of the results by March 26 at 10 p.m., as per section 11.5.3.1 of the TMSU Election Procedure Code.

“Any Candidate may challenge the validity of their election result in a written submission containing their reason to the CRO within forty-eight (48) hours of the close of Voting Period,” according to the code.

Team Revolt, which consists of vice president education candidate Abeeha Ahmad, vice president equity candidate Trevohn Baker, vice president operations candidate Mahira Shoaib and vice president student life candidate Kareena Bhatia, were all elected into their positions.

Aditi Roy and Yanika Saluja of Team Ignite were elected as The Creative School directors.

Vitaliy Yushvaev and Winston Ly of Team Revive were elected as Ted Rogers School of Management directors.

Lara Loncar of Team Breakthrough was elected acclaimed as Faculty of Arts director.

Maaz Rashid of Metropolitan Engineers was elected acclaimed as Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science director.

“No candidates were declared for the Faculty of Community Services. These positions, along with the second positions in the Faculty of Arts and the Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science will be elected in a by-election at a later date,” according to the TMSU website.

Voting for the elections was held from March 21 to 24 on the my.torontomu.ca portal.

This year’s TMSU elections consisted of many incidents of bylaw infringements, which were posted to the TMSU’s website.

Team Revolt received 25 demerit points for accessing members’ virtual portals and allegedly distributing goods, as previously reported by The Eyeopener.

Earlier today, CRO Adrian Aziz shared that Team Ignite would be receiving eight demerit points for not using #TMSUvotes in an Instagram post, as previously reported by The Eye.

Here is your 2023-24 TMSU executive team:

President: No Candidate Elected

VP Operations: Mahira Shoaib (Team Revolt)

VP Education: Abeeha Ahmad (Team Revolt)

VP Equity: Trevohn Baker (Team Revolt)

VP Student Life: Kareena Bhatia (Team Revolt)

Board of Directors Faculty Representatives:

Faculty of Arts (Two seats)

Lara Loncar (acclaimed) (Team Breakthrough)

The Creative School (Two seats)

Aditi Roy (Team Ignite)

Yanika Saluja (Team Ignite)

Faculty of Community Services (Two seats)

No candidates declared

Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science (Two seats)

Maaz Rashid (acclaimed) (Metropolitan Engineers)

Faculty of Science (Two seats)

Aneesh Katyara (Team Empire)

Muhammad Muaz (Team Empire)

Ted Rogers School of Management (Two seats)

Vitaliy Yushvaev (Team Revive)

Winston Ly (Team Revive)

Lincoln Alexander School of Law (Two seats)

Jordan Haworth (acclaimed) (No Slate Affiliation)

Fatima Sheikh (acclaimed) (No Slate Affiliation)

International (One Seat)

Olivia Okoro (No Slate Affiliation)