BREAKING: Celestial slate sweeps TMSU 2024 election

By Anastasia Blosser, Dexter LeRuez and Gabriela Silva Ponte

The Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union’s (TMSU) announced the 2024 annual election’s results at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Celestial slate—composed of presidential candidate Nadir Janjua, vice president operations candidate Muhammad Awais, vice president equity candidate Hafsa Iqbal, vice president student life and events candidate Koby Biya and vice president education candidate Aneesa Masood—won all of the executive slots of the TMSU Board of Directors (BoD).

The slate led with nearly 60 per cent of the vote in every BoD executive position.

Janjua will serve as the TMSU’s president for the 2024–25 fiscal year, despite never having served on the BoD before.

The voting period came to a close on March 8 at 5 p.m.

According to section 11.3.1 of the Elections Procedures Code, the TMSU is to provide election unofficial results as soon as possible and within 48 hours of the voting polls closing.

Due to daylight savings time, the Elections and Referenda Committee (ERC) technically had until 6 p.m. to provide results.

The 2024–25 TMSU general election saw a voter turnout of nearly seven per cent, an increase of almost 30 per cent since the fall 2023 byelection.

Former vice president operations Aleksander Strazisar, former vice president education Hetu Patel and former vice president equity Patricia Doan were not elected into their desired roles.

Strazisar was running for the president position and Patel and Doan were looking to be reelected into their former roles.

They were previously elected during the fall 2023 byelection held as a result of the cancellation of the overall 2023–24 spring election, as previously reported by The Eyeopener.

The nomination period for the 2024 TMSU election took place from Feb. 12 to 16 and the campaigning period spanned over the course of 10 days, starting Feb. 28. Voting days took place from March 6 to 8.

Here is your 2024–25 TMSU BoD:

President: Nadir Janjua

VP Operations: Muhammad Awais

VP Education: Aneesa Masood

VP Equity: Hafsa Iqbal

VP Student Life: Koby Biya

2024–25 BoD Faculty Representatives:

The Creative School

Ananya Sharma

Arzo Aslami

Faculty of Arts (Two seats)

Josh Klomp (acclaimed)

Jason Ramsay (acclaimed)

There was a third representative in the running, Andrew Ciddio, though their name is not mentioned on the election results. Ciddio served as the previous faculty of arts representative.

Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science (Two seats)

Saad Manjawala

Isabella Furlan

Faculty of Science (Two seats)

Faheem Iqbal (acclaimed)

Sarthak Sanjay Pradhan (acclaimed)

Ted Rogers School of Business

Saya Diji Pressa Anikumar (acclaimed)

Rohaan Janjua (acclaimed)

International (One Seat)

Muhammad Ahmed Raza (acclaimed)