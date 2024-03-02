Toronto Metropolitan University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1967

Posted by Vanessa Kauk on March 2, 2024 0 Comments
to the left a beige drink with green leaves falling into it to the right text that reads "tea in a cocktail!" to the right are Jake and divine both looking intently at a green glass bottle
(JERRY ZHANG/THE EYEOPENER)
Korean Iced Green Tea with Soju

March 2, 2024

The Eyeopener presents, once again, Jake MacAndrew in the season one finale of Drink of the Week. He creates a cocktail with Korean iced green tea and soju.

Please remember to consume responsibly and have a great weekend.

Produced by Vanessa Kauk

Edited by Divine Amayo

Host and Bartender: Jake MacAndrew

Camera A Operator: Konnor Killoran

Camera B Operator: Sammy Kogan

On Set Photographers: Vanessa Kauk and Divine Amayo

Drink Tester: Divine Amayo

Thumbnail: Jerry Zhang

Sound Effects and Music via Pixabay and Upbeat

