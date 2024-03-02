Korean Iced Green Tea with Soju

The Eyeopener presents, once again, Jake MacAndrew in the season one finale of Drink of the Week. He creates a cocktail with Korean iced green tea and soju.
Please remember to consume responsibly and have a great weekend.
Produced by Vanessa Kauk
Edited by Divine Amayo
Host and Bartender: Jake MacAndrew
Camera A Operator: Konnor Killoran
Camera B Operator: Sammy Kogan
On Set Photographers: Vanessa Kauk and Divine Amayo
Drink Tester: Divine Amayo
Thumbnail: Jerry Zhang
Sound Effects and Music via Pixabay and Upbeat
