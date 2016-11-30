Photo contest: Vote for your favourite photographer from our special issue!

Photo: Izabella Balcerzak

This contest has closed. Thanks for voting, and congratulations to our winners: Jared Brookes, Justin Abernethy and Ali Saremi!

In this week’s special photography issue, we featured six talented photographers. Vote for your favourite and they’ll have a chance to win one of three gift cards, valued at $500, $250 and $100! You can find each of their profiles at the links below, and you can vote right below the links.

  1. Justin Abernethy explores Toronto’s rooftops
  2. Ali Saremi combines the technicalities of engineering with photography
  3. André Varty captures the energy of artists at concerts 
  4. Seiji De Luca-Whiteman uses grunge and obscurity to catch your eye
  5. Jared Brookes gravitates towards texture photography
  6. Sierra Nalo travels the world to connect with strangers

Which photographer is your favourite?

  • 5. Jared Brookes (34%, 637 Votes)
  • 1. Justin Abernethy (24%, 447 Votes)
  • 2. Ali Saremi (23%, 426 Votes)
  • 4. Seiji De Luca-Whiteman (13%, 253 Votes)
  • 3. André Varty (4%, 73 Votes)
  • 6. Sierra Nallo (2%, 39 Votes)

Total Voters: 1,875

Loading ... Loading ...

