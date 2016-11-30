Photo contest: Vote for your favourite photographer from our special issue!

This contest has closed. Thanks for voting, and congratulations to our winners: Jared Brookes, Justin Abernethy and Ali Saremi!
In this week’s special photography issue, we featured six talented photographers. Vote for your favourite and they’ll have a chance to win one of three gift cards, valued at $500, $250 and $100! You can find each of their profiles at the links below, and you can vote right below the links.
- Justin Abernethy explores Toronto’s rooftops
- Ali Saremi combines the technicalities of engineering with photography
- André Varty captures the energy of artists at concerts
- Seiji De Luca-Whiteman uses grunge and obscurity to catch your eye
- Jared Brookes gravitates towards texture photography
- Sierra Nalo travels the world to connect with strangers
Which photographer is your favourite?
- 5. Jared Brookes (34%, 637 Votes)
- 1. Justin Abernethy (24%, 447 Votes)
- 2. Ali Saremi (23%, 426 Votes)
- 4. Seiji De Luca-Whiteman (13%, 253 Votes)
- 3. André Varty (4%, 73 Votes)
- 6. Sierra Nallo (2%, 39 Votes)
Total Voters: 1,875
2 comments
Justin Abernathy
Justin Abernethy
Bold, daring and full of youth