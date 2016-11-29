Seiji De Luca-Whiteman uses grunge and obscurity to catch your eye

De Luca-Whiteman, also known as Lokishots on Instagram, is a first-year photography student who is best known for her ominous smoke work and obscure portraits.

She comes from the small town of Port Perry, Ont. and has always been interested in rebelling against “the normalcy of things.” Growing up, she listened to artists like Slipknot and Marilyn Manson, which heavily influenced her work. The graphic artwork displayed at these types of concerts inspired her unconventional portrait technique of placing blankets over her subjects’ heads.

“You don’t really see a person walking down the street with a bag over their head everyday,” De Luca-Whiteman laughed. “When people see it, they’re intrigued because it’s something new and different.”

In grade 12, her final project involved covering the face of her subject as a representation of self-identity.