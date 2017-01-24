$80k in 6 Fest refunds transferred into personal accounts

A document obtained by The Eyeopener indicates that a total of $79,996.81 for 6 Fest refunds has been transferred into the personal bank account of Harman Singh, Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) vice-president student life & events and current RSU presidential candidate.

Refund money for the concert, which took place last October, was not supposed to exceed $50,000, according to the document. But an additional $29,996.81 was transferred into Singh’s bank ac- count, according to an email sent to RSU board members on Jan. 11 by general manager Natasha Campagna, which The Eye obtained. Neal Muthreja, RSU vice-president operations and current presidential candidate, said this transaction took place on Dec. 16.

This type of money transfer is not prohibited in RSU bylaws.

“At the end of the day, our priority was to make sure students receive their money fast,” current RSU president Obaid Ullah said. “We were trying to find the best solution.”

Singh said the decision was to get students their money as soon as possible. He added that no money has been used for anything other than issuing refunds.

“Sending e-transfers from these accounts made it possible for us to get these done,” he said in an emailed statement.

6 Fest, the RSU-organized concert attended by thousands, show- cased artists including Diplo, French Montana, Pusha T, Roy Wood$ and DVSN. The music festival was scheduled for September, then moved to Thanksgiving weekend due to complications with organization. Many students had to return their tickets, as they weren’t able to attend over the holiday weekend.

For several months, the students who were not able to attend have been demanding refunds from the RSU.

Muthreja said he didn’t want to issue refunds through e-transfers because it’s not standard procedure amongst most organizations, but he said Singh told him it would be the fastest option.

“I didn’t want it to come to 2017 and students still [not have] their refunds,” Muthreja said. “At the end of the day, people paid for a service. They didn’t get their service, so they should get a refund right away.”

Vice-president education Victoria Morton said that Ullah and Singh were warned by Campagna that transferring RSU money into personal accounts was not good practice.