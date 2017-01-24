How does a Monopoly game break up best friends?

Three friends since first year—Georgia Walters, Ari Singh and Frederick Illverwood—vowed on the first day of frosh that they would “MDBMTBFFs,” or, “Most Definitely Be More Than Best Friends Forever.” That pact would lay the ground- work for the world’s greatest friendship. Walters, Singh and Illverwood are now halfway through their final year of engineering at Ryerson, and they thought their bond couldn’t be broken—until it was.

It was a dark night over the winter break, but their moods seemed to brighten the space. Soft candles glowed all around the small living room in their shared Jarvis Street apartment. The power had gone out half an hour earlier, so the group took the opportunity to engage in a game of Monopoly.

“We’d never actually played together before, and Georgia had just gotten a set for Christmas,” said Singh. And so, the three friends gathered around their coffee table with the game and a few snacks.