New criminology graduate program will focus on social justice

The Ryerson department of criminology will have a new masters program as of September 2017.

The MA in Criminology and Social Justice is a three-semester program that will concentrate on social justice and analysis of current legal and social structures, according to the department website.

“We are still in the process of finalizing some formalities and will be soon ready to receive the first applications,” said Idil Atak, assistant professor in the department, in an email

Atak said the process of creating the program began about two years ago.